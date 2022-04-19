High wind gusts during an overnight rainstorm knocked down trees and caused some power failures in Attleboro and Foxboro.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, 108 customers in Foxboro and just over two dozen in Attleboro were without power.
A National Grid spokesman said high winds were to blame for knocking out power to about 2,000 customers statewide by Tuesday morning. Only one customer was without power in Attleboro by noon. Power was expected to be restored in Foxboro by 2:15 p.m.
“We just had some high winds last night,” Mike Dalo, a National Grid spokesman, said.
The National Weather Service office in Norton lost power, but it was unrelated to weather and service has been restored.
NWS reported the peak of the storm came between 12:30 a.m. and early this morning.
The Attleboro Water Department said almost 1.2 inches of rain fell during the storm. The strongest wind gust was 34 mph, measured about 7 a.m.
In Foxboro, police reported a tree knocked down power lines on Railroad Avenue, affecting power on other streets in the downtown area.
Police asked that anyone with questions about the power failure call National Grid at 1-800-465-1212.
The forecast for the rest of the week calls for sunny or partly sunny skies. The high temperatures will be in the upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday, and up to 66 degrees on Friday.
The lows will range from 35 on Wednesday night and the mid-40s for the rest of the week, according to NWS.