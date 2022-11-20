Hundreds of Attleboro area homes lost power Sunday as strong winds felled trees, limbs and utility wires.
Foxboro appeared to be the hardest hit, with 470 customers without electricity in the afternoon, National Grid reported.
A large tree landed on wires on Walnut Street about 12:40 p.m.
A frigid and windy but sunny Sunday brought challenging weather conditions for fans and players at the afternoon New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
Temperatures for the game were in the 30s but the wind made it feel like the 20s.
It’s been a week of temperature extremes as only last weekend Saturday saw high temps in the 70s.
The winds this Sunday not only brought temperatures down but trees and their limbs as well.
A total of 193 customers had no power in Wrentham, and 171 in Norton Sunday afternoon, NationalGrid said.
Norfolk also saw a few trees felled.
A tree was reported to be partly blocking Marshall at Pond streets.
Also late morning, a tree hit wires in the area of 388 Main St.
In Franklin, a tree blocked the intersection of Pleasant at Main streets late morning.
Attleboro Water Department recorded a high wind speed of 27 mph at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, but winds in the 30 and 40 mph range were common around the region.
The thermometer only made it up to 37 degrees at 10 a.m., and the wind chill or feel-like temp at that time felt like 24, the city water department said.
The temp bottomed out at 24 at 3 a.m. Sunday, but that was pretty much the feel-like temp as there wasn’t much wind then, a water department employee said.
More cold but dry weather is forecast to continue early this week before becoming more seasonably warmer Wednesday and Thanksgiving.
The thermometer was predicted to drop to the low 20s early Monday before making it up to the low to mid-40s, with wind chills in the 30s.
Normal temperatures this time of year are highs around 50 and lows in the mid-30s.
