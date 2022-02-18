Rattling windows and falling tree limbs woke up many area residents Friday morning, and some intense but brief snow is forecast Saturday as erratic winter weather continues.
Heavy winds from a rainstorm Thursday night into Friday led to some power failures in the area but nothing widespread.
Nearly 1,000 households and businesses in Attleboro and Rehoboth were without power at 7 a.m. Friday but it was restored by 9 a.m., National Grid reported.
In Seekonk, power lines and a utility pole were reported down about 7:45 a.m. on Lynn Street, and a large tree fell on Taunton Avenue (Route 44) near the East Providence line.
A high wind gust of 43 mph was recorded at 6:44 a.m. by the Attleboro Water Department.
In Wrentham, a gust of 47 mph was reported about 9 a.m.
Rainfall of up to 1 1/2 inches and flooding was predicted, but wind was more of a problem with the storm. The city water department reported .71 inches of rain.
Temperatures had reached in the low 60s Thursday and Friday morning, but colder weather moved in Friday.
The thermometer plunged to the 30s by early Friday night, and should be around 20 degrees Saturday morning, meteorologists said.
Snow squalls — unusual brief bursts of heavy snow — are forecast Saturday afternoon, but only up to an inch of snow is expected in spots.
“A fast-moving storm will trigger locally heavy snow squalls and gusty winds as it races across the Northeast on Saturday,” AccuWeather said. “The two conditions will combine forces to create sudden hazards for those traveling during the first part of the Presidents Day weekend.”
The storm is an Alberta clipper, named after the western Canadian province it originated from.
Snow squalls can hit hard and fast, much like thunderstorms erupt in the summertime, AccuWeather noted.
“The snow squalls can be intense and can produce brief and dangerous whiteout conditions,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.
Weekend afternoons should get up to about 40 degrees and Monday, the holiday, the thermometer is predicted to rise into the 50s.
Temperatures are expected to be above normal for most of school vacation week next week, with highs in the 50s again Tuesday, and 60s Wednesday.