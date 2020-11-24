NORTON — The town’s only skilled care nursing home will be closing by early next year and turned into an assisted living facility, its owners say.
Wingate at Norton says it is helping its patients find new accommodations, but that hasn’t stopped at least some families from expressing concerns.
Needham-based Wingate Healthcare has filed an application with the state’s Department of Public Health to close the skilled nursing facility.
“The building is nearing the end of its useful life and will be sold to an assisted living operator, who is expected to make significant investments into the building infrastructure and re-open as an expanded assisted living facility,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.
The site’s new owner will be LCB Assisted Living, located in Norwood, which says it is the second largest company of its type in New England. It is involved in the construction or management of 75 senior living communities in the region.
Wingate Residences at Norton, an assisted living facility, will remain open and its 75 apartments will be transferred to LCB Senior Living in the coming months.
Families have said they have been told the nursing home facility will be closing by mid-March.
Wingate’s 106-bed skilled care facility, located at 184 Mansfield Ave., is designed to meet short-term rehabilitation, long-term care and respite care needs of patients and families. The assisted living facility is on the same campus.
Wingate says it is working to make beds available at its Silver Lake site in Kingston, as well as contacting other nursing homes in the area.
“We will work with each of the residents and their families through this transition to ensure their safe and comfortable relocation. Wingate is also working closely with its staff to relocate them to Wingate nursing homes or other facilities in the area,” the company said.
However, one relative who contacted The Sun Chronicle by Facebook was concerned about her uncle, a resident at Wingate, who, she said, had tested positive for COVID-19.
Joanne Cook praised the care her uncle has received at Wingate but criticized the new owners for closing the facility during a pandemic.
“I feel for every family whose loved one now has to be uprooted and with no guarantees they will receive the quality of care they have received at Wingate,” she wrote.
Another family member, who did not want her name used, said her 89-year-old mother was a resident at Wingate and in poor health. “It’s very upsetting,” she said. Now she has to find a new facility “where people don’t know her or her history.”
But she feels helpless. “I figure there’s nothing I can do.”
In April, area police and fire departments, Brewster ambulance, military personnel and others participated in a drive-by parade for Wingate at Norton, honoring healthcare workers.
The Department of Public Health will schedule a hearing on the closing of the nursing facility and will review the plans to ensure a safe transfer of patients. Families can also contact the facility’s long-term care ombudsman, Bristol Elder Services, at 508-675-2101 or file a complaint with the DPH at 800-462-5540.
