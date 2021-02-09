What had been a rather warm winter relatively free of snow has turned in the opposite direction over the past several weeks, and forecasters are calling for more of the same for the foreseeable future.
A storm Tuesday dropped a few more inches of snow on the area, and several more chances of snow are predicted for the upcoming weeks, including this weekend.
And the thermometer will continue to plunge into the teens and even single digits for the next week or more, meteorologists say.
December had been unusually warm with a snowstorm before Christmas, January saw some snow and colder temps, but February is living up to its reputation as the snowiest month.
Snow or a mix of precipitation is predicted several times over the next 15 days, according to the Weather Channel app, with temperatures below 40 for the next few weeks.
Tuesday’s snowfall was far less than Sunday’s fairly sizable storm which dumped up to a foot on the area. Attleboro got about 9 inches and a foot fell in Norfolk.
Snow began around mid-day Tuesday and was pretty much over by early evening.
Attleboro received about 2 inches, the city water department said. Wrentham had seen an inch by early afternoon.
The timing of the storm was certainly not worker- or student-friendly as it disrupted the afternoon/evening commute.
State police urged drivers to clean snow and ice from their vehicles before heading out on the roads.
“If you don’t, you’re creating a safety hazard for others and for yourself, and will be pulled over if we see you,” state police said in a statement.
For commuter rail riders dealing with the snowstorms, service updates are available at www.mbta.com, with winter-related travel information also available at mbta.com/winter. Passengers can also stay connected by calling customer service at 617-222-3200 or following @MBTA_CR on Twitter.
For up-to-date information on state transportation impacts, follow on Twitter: @MassDOT @MBTA @MBTA_CR, and @MassRMV.
Tuesday saw a low of 11 at 5 a.m. and high of 30 at 11 a.m., the Attleboro Water Department said.
A high of 32 and low of 17 is forecast for Wednesday, and the thermometer is expected to bottom out at 9 degrees Thursday, with a high of 30. Friday should bring similar temps.
More snow is possible Sunday, meteorologists say.
The region is in a weather pattern that is colder than normal for this time of year, with snow here and there, they say.
