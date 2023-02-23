Winter is making a late arrival in the Attleboro area after a season of virtually no snow and mostly unseasonably warm temperatures.
Some snow fell Thursday in several area communities, the thermometer is forecast to drop down to the low teens Friday night into Saturday morning, and a potential heavy snowstorm is expected starting Monday night.
A storm that began Wednesday night and lasted into Thursday brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the area. Some communities, including Mansfield, Foxboro and Wrentham, were hit with one inch or more of snow in some locations and at times afternoon snow squalls.
Area police responded to a few accidents but none with any serious injuries, and plows were out treating the roadways.
Visibility was poor on Interstate 495 in the morning as a mix of snow and rain fell with a bit of fog and mist.
While the ground was mostly bare in parts of Mansfield in the afternoon, snow blanketed the ground only a couple of miles north in Foxboro.
By 7 a.m. Thursday, just under half an inch of snow was reported in Foxboro but just .1 inch in Norton, according to the National Weather Service office in Norton.
Other area towns, including North Attleboro and Plainville, saw only a coating of snow, and still others such as Attleboro and Seekonk just rain.
As of late Thursday afternoon, the Attleboro Water Department had recorded less than an inch of precipitation.
The department also registered a high temperature Thursday of 35 degrees at 11 a.m., with a high wind gust of 18 mph about half an hour later.
The low temperatures were getting in the 20s, with 29 recorded by the department at 3 p.m.
Areas in northern, western and central Massachusetts saw ice and snow Thursday, with some towns getting over 5 inches of snow.
In this area, a wintery mix was forecast into Thursday evening, followed by plunging temperatures and winds that will make it feel like the single digits Friday night into early Saturday. Friday morning should be the warmest part of the day before temperatures tumble in the afternoon.
Saturday is expected be the coldest of the two weekend days, with highs only in the 20s. It will be cloudy but dry, meteorologists add.
However, what could easily be the biggest snowfall of the winter is predicted to begin Monday night and go into Tuesday.
Depending on the track of the ocean storm coming from the South, it could bring fairly significant, forecasters say.
While some are warning of a possible blizzard, such predictions are a little early to make, most weather experts say.
A massive winter storm has been bringing a mix of blizzards, heavy snow, ice, rain and gusty winds to millions across the country this week.
Staff writer David Linton contributed to this story.