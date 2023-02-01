ATTLEBORO — It’s February and that means Winter Night Festival is coming soon.
ATTLEBORO — It’s February and that means Winter Night Festival is coming soon.
This year it’s scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in the vicinity of Gilbert-Perry Square and the Attleboro Arts Museum in the city’s downtown.
Bristol County Savings Bank is the lead sponsor for the event.
“Families do not need to spend a dime to come out for a fun Saturday evening,” spokesperson Dianne Falk said in a press release. “Most festival features are free and include all rides, face painting and caricatures.”
The only expense is food and there will be plenty of that.
“Our food court is full and features Chub’s BBQ, Chinese food, hamburgers and hotdogs, food truck fries, popular chicken sandwiches, desserts, hot coffee, and hot chocolate,” Falk said. “Hong Kong Treasures in Attleboro has never missed our event and we are pleased to have them back.”
Some of the main attractions include unicorn rides, a grand bonfire and a new ice carving artist.
The popular train rides are back after a six-year hiatus. Two trains are coming in to handle the expected crowds.
Also touring the festival grounds is E.D. Liston Landscaping. The company will supply a hayride wagon that will be pulled by a tractor. The hayride has been a festival mainstay since the first event in 2010.
Other attractions include a pictorial exhibit by Attleboro Jewelers of jewelry from the past, present, and future in the Registry of Deeds building.
Attleboro High School’s new mascot will be on hand for a meet-and-greet and Heller Photography will take pictures of the mascot with festival goers.
That event will be in the Registry of Deeds.
The Attleboro Arts Museum will welcome guests to its gallery to view “Influencer – An Exhibition of Permanent Collection Work and Contemporary Interpretations.”
Alongside the exhibit will be a live art making feature titled “Creating Awareness — Artists Work to Illuminate and Support.”
The artists will use American Cancer Society Relay for Life white paper luminaria bags as their canvas to make their mark in their own style.
They will work live using different techniques such as acrylic painting, pencil, marker, collage, printmaking and ink wash.
The artists will leave a section blank on one side of the bag to be filled in with the name of a survivor, caregiver or an individual lost to cancer.
Visitors will learn about the 2023 Greater Attleboro Relay for Life and its critical mission through the work of the artists.
Guests can also purchase and decorate their own relay bags for $5. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society
Falk said generous sponsors make Winter Night Festival possible. She noted Bristol County Savings Bank has supported many city events including the Winter Night Festival and the summer’s EXPO for the Senses.
Falk also thanked National Grid for bringing the Snow Queen on Stilts to the festival for the second time.
Other sponsors include Bridgewater State University, Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Christopher Heights and the Rotary Club of Attleboro.
“We are so grateful for our sponsors and those who bought light pole banners,” Falk said.
Parking for the festival can be found on side roads and in the Sanford Street parking garage.
The rain date is Feb. 19 from 4-8 p.m.
If the weather appears doubtful festival goers should call 774-203-1800 to see if the event will be postponed to the rain date.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
