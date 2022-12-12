Winter Night Festival 2020
A city DPW employee feeds the bonfire at the 2020 Winter Night Festival in downtown Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE//

ATTLEBORO — Planning is still in the early stages, but mark your calendar because the Winter Night Festival is coming back to the city’s downtown on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The festival will run from 4 to 8 p.m. and include many of its traditional attractions, including the bonfire and ice carvings. The event was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.