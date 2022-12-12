ATTLEBORO — Planning is still in the early stages, but mark your calendar because the Winter Night Festival is coming back to the city’s downtown on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The festival will run from 4 to 8 p.m. and include many of its traditional attractions, including the bonfire and ice carvings. The event was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic.
“We’re going to do it up just as we have in the past,” Dianne Falk, one of the organizers, said Monday.
Falk said one possible change will be to have more artists producing their work on site.
The only money needed will beto purchase unique crafts, jewelry, raffle tickets and affordable comfort foods and beverages.
Falk said the planning committee is still looking for sponsors.
“The more sponsors we have the more we can do,” she said.
Bristol County Savings Bank is the lead sponsor, Falk said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.