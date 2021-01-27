ATTLEBORO -- The winter season’s third snowstorm dumped about 4 inches of the white stuff in most Attleboro area towns by Wednesday morning.
The snowfall was far less than the foot of snow that fell in Foxboro during a storm a week before Christmas and about the same that fell the day before Halloween.
Spring arrives in 52 days, unfortunately enough time for more snow to fall before the trees start budding.
Area police departments reported a few crashes on slippery roads during the height of the storm Tuesday night but no major accidents.
By the time snow tapered off Wednesday morning, 3.8 inches was recorded by the National Weather Service in Norton.
Four inches of snowfall was reported in Foxboro, Norton and Rehoboth. Three inches was reported in Mansfield and Plainville, according to the weather service.
More snow is predicted for Thursday, although forecasters say it is only a slight chance of snow showers before noon.
The high temperature for Thursday will be near 35 degrees before it turns frigid during the night. The low temperature will dip to 9 degrees but the wind chill will make it feel like minus 1 degree.
The frigid weather continues into Friday with high temperatures near 19 degrees but wind gusts as high as 33 mph making it feel much colder.
Friday night, the temperature dips down to 6 degrees with wind gusts about 28 mph.
On Saturday, the high temperature will be near 25 degrees before dipping down to about 8 degrees at night.
The high temperature on Sunday will be near 31 degrees.
