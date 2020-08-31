ATTLEBORO — One of the most important departments in the city doesn’t get nearly as much press or respect as the fire, police or the public works departments.
People depend on it every day and it’s almost invisible until something goes wrong.
It’s the wastewater department.
It doesn’t get much press because it keeps everything flowing smoothly.
But lately that job has gotten a lot harder, according to Mayor Paul Heroux and wastewater officials.
Despite numerous pleas, including written notifications to homeowners, residents continue to flush baby and other cleaning wipes down the toilet, which jams lift pumps and causes sewage backups.
It’s gotten so bad Heroux said he considered asking the city council to ban the sale of wipes in Attleboro.
Assistant wastewater superintendent Bill Johnson described the situation as a “constant nightmare.”
Pumps are needed in at least 13 Attleboro neighborhoods to lift sewage to the point where gravity will take it to the treatment plant.
When the pumps get jammed with wipes, sewage backs up.
Johnson said his crews try to visit each lift station at least once a week to clean out the wipes, but it’s often not enough.
Crews have to be called in on overtime at least once a week to clear pumps, costing the city thousands of dollars over a year.
The cost has been approximately $4,200 so far this calendar year, wastewater superintendent Tom Hayes said.
And that number does not include weekly clean-outs or repairs to pumps broken by the wipes.
“People need to be aware that toilet paper is the only thing that should go down the toilet,” Johnson said.
Wipes do not dissolve like toilet paper which becomes part of the waste stream.
Heroux said the expense puts unnecessary stress on an already tight budget and could cause health issues.
“Clogs of the city’s sewer pumps are occurring on a daily basis now and this is costing the city and therefore the residents tens of thousands of dollars in repairs,” he said in an email. “But what is worse is the potential for sewage backing up into the homes of the people who dispose of these down the toilet and backing up into the homes of their neighbors.”
Heroux said the city delivered informational flyers to one neighborhood, but the residents failed to stop flushing wipes.
The mayor said he considered asking the council to ban the sale of wipes, but eventually decided instead to seek federal legislation to require wipes to be labeled “non-flushable.”
“We are not the only city to have this problem,” Heroux said. “It is a nationwide problem.”
