“And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.” Matthew 24:6
As the three great Abrahamic religions mark the most important celebrations of their faiths, they come against a background of turmoil, fear and violence.
As Jews celebrate Passover, which began on Friday night, and Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan, Israelis and Arabs clash on the site of the Temple Mount, sacred to both faiths.
And as the faithful in Western churches prepare to celebrate Easter on Sunday (Orthodox communities will commemorate the Resurrection of Christ April 24), two purportedly Christian countries are at one another’s throats in Ukraine.
And the world in general, religious and secular, is still reeling from the effects of a global pandemic that is soon to total a million deaths in the United States alone.
For at least some religious people, it all feels rather, well, apocalyptic, as in the final book of the New Testament, also known as the Book of Revelation, with its dire imagery of war, pestilence and death interpreted by some as foreshadowing the second coming of Christ.
In fact, according to a recent story in The Washington Post, “The war in Ukraine has reignited beliefs among some conservative evangelicals that Russia could help fulfill biblical prophecies about the end of the world.”
The article goes on to note that “California megachurch pastor Greg Laurie, who was part of President Donald Trump’s inner circle of pastor-advisers, told his followers he saw a ‘prophetic significance’ to what is happening in Ukraine. And Christian Broadcasting Network founder Pat Robertson suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to attack Ukraine. Since then, people who engage in prophecy have been giving their own biblical interpretations of global events, particularly around Russia’s role in triggering the end of the world.”
Of course, not all people of faith take such a view. The Rev. Craig Pregana, pastor of the Roman Catholic Parish of St. John the Evangelist in Attleboro, says he’s seen an upturn in attendance at Masses. And concern over the state of the world may be a part of that.
“I think there is a return to church,” Pregana said during a pause in his duties during Holy Week — the period between Palm Sunday and Easter. “Definitely, people are coming back.” On Palm Sunday, when Catholics traditionally carry palm branches to commemorate the Gospel account of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, “we ran out of palms,” he said.
Part of that return may have to do with parishioners returning to the pews as pandemic restrictions ease. But also, he says, people feel a need “to recognize the need for divine intervention,” not so much to miraculously put a stop to the conflict as “to change our hearts and Putin’s.”
“The real change needed,” he says, “is interior.” Of the violence in the world, he said, “God didn’t make any of it, we did ... We have got to start with ourselves.”
A return to religious faith in times of trouble is not a new phenomenon, of course.
Daniel Ullucci, a visiting professor of religion at Stonehill College, a Catholic institution in Easton, notes that it’s something that can be found going back to ancient times.
“There is certainly direct empirical evidence that church attendance jumps in response to traumatic events,” he wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
“Whether traumatic events cause people to turn to faith or away from it was often debated in the past. The Greek historian Thucydides talks about this in response to a disastrous plague in Athens in 430 BCE. He claims that people lost faith when faced with a horrible death. Other texts debate whether terrible things should be attributed to the will of the gods or random chance. Several books in the Bible were almost certainly written in direct response to disastrous events including invasion by hostile foreign powers (the Babylonian invasion of 586 BCE, the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 CE, etc.).
It’s commonly thought that the Black Plague, which devastated Europe during the Middle Ages, was a factor in the loss of what had been the unquestioned authority of the Roman Catholic Church, paving the way for the Protestant Reformation.
Studies in the modern era, however, show that war may bolster a community’s faith, sometimes in ways that are less than benign.
In a study published in the journal Nature Human Behavior in 2019, before the war in Ukraine or the coronavirus pandemic, a team led by Joseph Henrich of Harvard University analyzed responses from people living in countries that had experienced brutal civil wars.
The researchers found that those most intensely impacted by the violence were more likely to join or take part in religious groups and their practices.
“These effects on religiosity persist even 5, 8 and 13 years post-conflict,” according to the study. That was true whether the survivors were Muslim or Christian.
But, the study also indicated that those religious groups may also band together to fight off other groups and defend their own beliefs.
Ullucci, the Stonehill professor, points to the ancient texts that show “how disasters forced people to rethink and reshape their religious worldviews. The subsequent inclusion of those texts in the canon mean that their ideology is a key piece of Jewish and Christian thinking. The notion that repentance and a return to God will alleviate disasters or prevent future disasters is a central part of this.”
St. Mark, the Gospel author, was writing after the catastrophe of the Jewish Revolt and Rome’s destruction of the Second Temple in A.D. 70.
“Mark is an apocalyptic text. The author believed that the temple’s destruction was so horrible that it could only mean one thing — Jesus is about to return to bring about the Kingdom of God,” Ullucci says.
“In sum, since many religious traditions seek to explain the world, it’s natural that people turn to them in traumatic situations that demand explanation,” but, he adds, “The drive to seek answers in response to tragedy can result in some horrifying answers, and actions.”
He writes, “The idea that ‘there are no atheists in foxholes’ is often put forward as a good thing — even a proof of the existence of God. It’s a pretty terrible argument. Traumatized people are often willing to believe all kinds of things, not all of them good or rational.”
Modern Americans in general are still a believing people, despite a widely reported decline in church membership, particularly among the young, a recent survey of religious attitudes found.
The vast majority of Americans still believe in a higher power, and a majority believe in the biblical God, according to a study published last month by Utah’s Deseret News and Marist Poll for their “Faith in America” series
“Furthermore, most people continue to see faith as a good thing,” the Deseret News reported. “Nearly 7 in 10 U.S. adults think the country would be better off if Americans prayed for each other. Just 37% say it’s hard for people who don’t believe in God and people who do believe in God to get along, the new poll reports.”
According to the study, “Taken together, these findings show that the U.S. remains a very religious country, especially compared to other industrialized nations.” But, perhaps not for everyone. It’s clear they are less willing to make strong religious commitments and are more interested in doing things their own way, says Daniel Cox, the director of the Survey Center on American Life and a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
The younger you are, the less likely you are to believe in God, describe yourself as spiritual or regularly pray, notes Michael Conte, a research analyst for Marist Poll who worked with the Deseret News on the survey, the paper reported.
The survey also found that Americans ages 18 to 29 are less likely to describe themselves as spiritual than older adults.
“I was thinking we’d see younger people describe themselves as spiritual but not religious. It was interesting to see they were also lowest on the spirituality question,” Conte says.
Spiritual time of year
For Joan Gustaff of North Attleboro, who volunteers at the Murray Unitarian Church in Attleboro, this is a highly spiritual time of year. Gustaff, 70, describes herself as spiritual if not religious. She was one of The Sun Chronicle’s True Santas last Christmas, in recognition of her volunteer work at the church.
In an email to the newspaper, she pointed out, ”Most of the major religions have celebrations in the springtime. We have Passover tonight, Easter on Sunday, Ramadan just started, we have just passed the Spring Equinox.”
She added, “It is a time of rebirth and regrowth. A time to shake of the old cobwebs that hold us back. For me, I see it as a time for me to reflect on those habits I have that are no longer needed or wanted. Petty prejudices and bad habits I may have that I can let go of. A time for me to grow into a happier, healthier me.”
And, getting in what she called a plug for “her favorite charity,” she added, “and, it’s also a great time to clean out the closets and cupboards and donate the things I no longer need to the Murray Church Thrift Shop.”
For Jews who celebrate Passover, the weeklong commemoration of the biblical story of the Israelites escape from bondage takes on a universal meaning, a local rabbi explains.
“There is no doubt that Jews, and all people, are searching for wisdom, meaning, and connection in these disorienting and painful times,” Rabbi Alex Weissman of Congregation Agudas Achim in Attleboro wrote in an email.
“On Passover, we retell the story of the Israelites’ exodus, from oppression to liberation,” he noted, when families gather for the traditional Seder meal.
“This story is not only resonant for Jews but for so many people throughout the ages. It speaks to the universal hope for a better life, not just as individuals, but as a group of people who have experienced hardship together,” the rabbi wrote.
“One of the names for this holiday in Jewish tradition is ‘z’man cheiruteinu/season of our freedom.’ We retell the story of the exodus to remind us that freedom is possible — it has happened before and it will happen again. At the same time, it also reminds us to be conscious of the freedoms we do have now. Even though our lives may still feel constricted in many ways, we can still taste freedom. This is what we are all searching for.”
Area Catholics in the Diocese of Fall River, which includes much of the Attleboro area, recently completed a diocese-wide synod, or assembly, part of a call by Pope Francis to establish listening sessions that include parishioners.
Pregana, the St. John’s pastor, said that people are being “made to feel welcome and invited back to a diverse church, a changing church.”
He said, “We are sharing this planet, we are all in the same boat. If we can’t coexist now, what hope is there?”
Diane Gayton, executive assistant at St. John’s in Attleboro, helped coordinate the synod process for her parish.
“The feedback we are getting is that people are coming back to St. John’s because it’s a welcoming church,” she said. “Obviously what’s been going on in Ukraine has played a part,” she says, but it’s also “putting more focus on spirituality,” along with what the parish and diocese are doing in aid to Ukraine “to show how much the church does care.”
In a text message, Gayton added, “Our church is alive once again,” She credited Pregana and parish leaders for “giving our church the guidance and vision to move forward and not backwards,” and “to listen to one another.”
The Diocese of Fall River doesn’t have firm numbers on how many Catholics have returned to worship since pandemic restrictions were eased. But Bishop Edgar Edgar M. da Cunha had a word of welcome for all in his annual Easter message released this week.
“We have reached this most joyful celebration after the hardship of Lent and in the midst of a waning — we pray — two-year-long pandemic that has impacted all our lives. We have made the sacrifices; we have endured the losses; we have lived the sorrow. And now, with the Risen Jesus, let us put aside our worries and fears, living as St. Paul reminds us, with ‘no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God.’”