With an eye for detail, DeSimone set to take office as Attleboro mayor

  • Updated

ATTLEBORO -- One year when Cathleen DeSimone was a college student, she got a summer job in her hometown of Warwick working on the back of a garbage truck, tossing trash into the truck.

The great thing about the job, she said, was that as soon as all the collections were made, the crew could go home. They didn’t have to stick around.