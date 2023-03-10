With an eye for detail, DeSimone set to take office as Attleboro mayor

ATTLEBORO -- One year when Cathleen DeSimone was a college student, she got a summer job in her hometown of Warwick working on the back of a garbage truck, tossing trash into the truck.
The great thing about the job, she said, was that as soon as all the collections were made, the crew could go home. They didn’t have to stick around.
DeSimone said the job taught her two things. One, everyone, regardless of income, has weird stuff to throw away. And two, efficiency has its rewards.
“When you were done, you were done,” she said. “There was a reward for efficiency.”
Now that she is leaving the City Council during her second term and being sworn into office as mayor on Saturday morning, allies say she has brought a pursuit of efficiency to city government.
City Councilor Laura Dolan has had a close up view of DeSimone on the council, working with her on several issues.
Dolan said DeSimone, who is 56, has an eye for the details of government, making it work better, often concentrating on unglamorous issues over the headline-creating ones.
For example, Dolan said during a debate over whether Attleboro should build a new high school, some residents complained the old high school was not well maintained, which led to bigger problems.
As a result, DeSimone proposed and passed a requirement that the municipal building commission issue a report every year of the condition of all city buildings so it’s well known what problems are arising.
“It’s not sexy. It’s not the kind of stuff that makes people go nuts either for or against. It’s the nuts and bolts,” Dolan said of the issues DeSimone has worked on.
She said DeSimone excels at researching issues and sharing information with other councilors.
“She’s smart. She’s thorough. She’s fair. I think she is the hardest working person on the council,” Dolan said.
City Councilor Ty Waterman also points to DeSimone’s intelligence and calls her the “workhorse” of the council.
He actually points to an issue when he and DeSi- mone were on the losing end, as an example of her talents.
The council was considering a ban on the sale of nip liquor bottles as a way of reducing litter caused by plastic containers. The proposal lost 6-5, but Waterman said DeSimone did an excellent job of gathering information from other cities that already had the ban and talked to many councilors to address their concerns.
“She’s passionate about the environment and safety of the city,” he said, pointing to her desire to preserve open space as another example.
In line with her environmental leanings, DeSimone has been outspoken in her advocacy of having the city buy the closed Locust Valley golf course to preserve open space and prevent it from being used for a large housing development.
Council colleagues
Yet DeSimone has not won over all her council colleagues.
Several supported Council President Jay DiLisio in the Feb. 28 special election to fill the mayor seat. That was caused by the resignation of former Mayor Paul Heroux, who left to become sheriff of Bristol County.
Councilor Todd Kobus said DeSimone did a good job on the council but he went with DiLisio because of his budget, management experience, community involvement and love of the city.
Kobus said DiLisio has integrity and even when the two disagree there is no doubt DiLisio is doing what he believes is best for the city.
DeSimone is an attorney, although she no longer practices law.
She said after graduating from University of Rhode Island, she went to Roger Williams Law School, where she graduated second in her class. She became a trial lawyer for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service, handling deportation hearings.
She then went into private practice before taking several years off to become a full-time mother.
She and spouse Olivia DeSimone have two teenage children.
They moved to Attleboro in 1998 because of its more affordable housing and commuter rail service, she said.
DeSimone returned to work by shifting her career to education, becoming a teacher in the English as a Second Language program at The Literacy Center in Attleboro. That was followed by a stint at Bristol Community College and finally serving as the head of the Attleboro branch of Bridgewater State University.
She is taking a leave of absence from Bridgewater in order to serve as mayor, but has the option to return if she loses a re-election bid in November.
DeSimone grew up in Rhode Island, one of three children raised by a single mother who worked as a crossing guard and emphasized the value of education.
“Her focus was to make sure all her children went to college,” DeSimone said.
Of the past six mayors of Attleboro, DeSimone is the third woman to occupy the corner office and second gay person out of the past three mayors. Yet those who follow politics in the city say gender and sexual preference have nothing to do with elections.
“I think it shows that in Attleboro, it’s more about the individual running than any specific type of individual,” said former City Councilor John Davis, one of the candidates DeSimone defeated in the special election last month. “Anyone can be seriously considered for mayor if the have the right skills, regardless of what label people put on them.”