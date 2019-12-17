NORTON — Following news that an arrest has been made in the killing of Helene Pruszynski nearly 40 years ago, the former Wheaton College student was remembered Tuesday as a "delightful person" and a "very good student" who was dedicated to the school community.
Pruszynski, 21, a senior in 1980 at what was then an all-women's college, was one of the first students to enter a budding internship program Wheaton had established, said Paul Helmreich, a retired history professor at the school.
She was an intern at a Denver radio station when she was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death on Jan. 16, 1980. Authorities believe she was abducted while walking from a bus stop after work to her aunt's home in Englewood, Colo., where she was staying.
Florida truck driver James Curtis Clanton, 62, has been charged with her killing. He was identified as the suspect with the help of DNA information shared on genealogy websites, which led to his arrest over the weekend.
"She was a delightful person. She was a very able, very good student," Helmreich said of Pruszynski, who was in two of his history classes.
Helmreich, who was a professor at the college for 42 years before retiring in 1999, said the whole campus was shocked by Pruszynski's murder. He said she was well known in the close-knit college community.
He first heard about the arrest Monday night while watching the news with his wife, Zephorene. She was the college's archivist and a colleague for several years.
"I was taken aback. I'm glad they solved it," he said.
In a statement issued by Wheaton spokeswoman Sandy Coleman, the college said Pruszynski's "untimely death was tragic at the time and remains so forty years later."
"The thoughts of the entire Wheaton community are with her family, friends and classmates as they continue to grieve Helene’s loss and manage the emotions of this new information," the statement said.
Coleman said Pruszynski, who was from Hamilton, Mass., was a chair of the Residential Hall Council. The college established a leadership award in her name given annually for decades to seniors who have enriched the campus environment "through contributions to student life and commitments to others."
"Her enthusiasm for life, her optimism and her dedication to the Wheaton community serve as an inspiration to all," Coleman said.
Her alleged attacker had been under surveillance for about a week before he was arrested, Douglas County Colo. Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.
At the time Pruszynski was killed, Clanton, formerly known as Curtis Allen White, was on parole for rape in Arkansas after serving about four years in prison, according to the court document. He was released to live in the suburban Denver home of a former counselor who offered to help him.
The case had been investigated for decades until advancements in forensic genealogy allowed for a breakthrough. Investigators preserved male DNA recovered from the scene and in 1998 a DNA profile was developed and uploaded to a criminal database.
No potential suspects were identified, however, until investigators turned to forensic genealogy to try to find relatives who had uploaded their DNA profiles to online public databases such as Ancestry.com and GEDmatch.com.
After eliminating several other relatives, investigators focused on Clanton and reportedly swiped a beer mug he had used at a bar to obtain a DNA sample in late November.
Clanton is charged with murder but not sexual assault because the statute of limitations has expired on the latter crime, authorities said.
