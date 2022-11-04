With clocks being turned back this weekend, Massachusetts officials and AAA Northeast are warning of the dangers of drowsy driving as a result of the time switch.
Fire officials are also reminding residents to change batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and make sure they are functioning as they push clocks back an hour Saturday night.
Gov. Charlie Baker this past week signed a proclamation designating this coming week “Massachusetts Drowsy Driving Prevention Week.”
The second week of November is the ideal time to talk about drowsy driving as it brings the end of daylight saving time when and motorists spend more time driving in the dark, AAA officials said.
Diminished visibility during peak afternoon commutes and sleep disruptions caused by moving clocks back can dramatically increase the risk of a crash, they said.
Although not widely recognized, officials say drowsy driving is a major contributing factor to more than 6,400 deadly vehicle crashes every year in the U.S.
The effects of drowsy driving are similar to those produced by driving under the influence: impaired judgement, coordination, vision and slower reaction times. Even missing one or two hours of sleep can nearly double the risk of a crash, officials say.
AAA Northeast’s analysis of Massachusetts crash data shows that in 2021, crashes increased 44 percent during the 5 p.m. hour in the four weeks following the time change as compared to the four weeks before the change. Pedestrian crashes, which tend to occur more at night, more than tripled during the 5 p.m. hour after the time change.
“The adjustment period after the clock change can be lengthy and drivers are more likely to drive drowsy or be out of practice with driving in the dark,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said in a news release. “It’s essential for everyone to be extra vigilant about staying alert during these critical weeks as we all adjust to the changing conditions and earlier darkness.”
To adjust to darker conditions, AAA recommends drivers:
- Check their headlights, which can show signs of yellowing/clouding after three years.
- Compensate for reduced visibility by decreasing speed and increasing distance to four or more seconds behind the car in front of you. Older drivers should recognize that at age 60 it takes three times more light to see the roadway than it did at age 20.
- Don’t focus on the middle of the area illuminated by your headlights. Watch for sudden flashes of light at hilltops, around curves, or at intersections that may indicate coming vehicles.
- If the driver of an oncoming vehicle fails to dim their lights, look down toward the right side of the road to see the edge.
Also, AAA recommends getting at least seven hours of sleep before hitting the road, travel at times of the day when normally awake, and avoid heavy foods and medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment.
The National Fire Protection Association offers the following tips to prevent fires or carbon monoxide poisoning:
- Test all smoke alarms at least once a month, pressing the test button.
- Smoke alarms with non-replaceable batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.
- Smoke alarms with any other type of battery need a new battery at least once a year, and should be replaced after 10 years.
- CO alarms should be replaced according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Install smoke alarms inside each bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement. On levels without bedrooms, install alarms in the living room (or den or family room) or near the stairway to the upper level, or in both locations.
- CO alarms should be installed in a central location outside each bedroom or sleeping area, on every story of the home and in other locations required by standards, codes or laws.