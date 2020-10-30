With just a few days before Election Day, area election officials are urging voters who have mail-in ballots to deliver them to drop boxes outside town and city halls instead of sending them in by mail.
Attleboro election commission Chairman George Spatcher said delivering them in person will guarantee they arrive on time and get counted.
Spatcher said there’s no way to guarantee that mail-in ballots, which must be postmarked by the Nov. 3 election, will arrive by a Nov. 6 deadline even if mailed Saturday.
The ballots can be deposited in the ballot box at the rear door of City Hall any time except Halloween night, or taken directly to the election office when the building is open.
Mail-in ballots cannot be taken to the precincts Election Day, Spatcher said.
City officials are so concerned about late delivery of mail they posted a warning on the city’s website.
“Following the closure of early voting, (on Friday) completed vote-by-mail ballots should be returned directly to City Hall at either the outside drop box or upstairs to the elections office in order to avoid any delays that could occur by mailing them. Please DO NOT mail your ballots anymore.”
Meanwhile, Christine Kristeller, one of North Attleboro’s election commissioners, is reminding those using mail-in ballots to sign them where indicated before bringing them to Town Hall. She said a number of people have forgotten to sign them.
Kristeller said some people have even forgotten to put the ballot in the envelope before mailing.
Mail ballots have to be returned to drop boxes by the time polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Most drop boxes will be closed Halloween night, around 5 p.m., for security reasons at the urging of state election officials.
Attleboro’s drop box will remain open until 9 p.m., with a police officer stationed there at the request of Mayor Paul Heroux.
Mansfield’s and other towns’ drop boxes will be shut early for Halloween.
“We will also have police patrolling around the box,” Mansfield Town Clerk Marianne Staples said.
The boxes are scheduled to reopen Sunday morning, typically at 9 a.m.
The enhanced security was prompted by arson fires in Boston at a ballot drop box and U.S. Postal Service mailbox, as well as fear of vandalism Halloween night.
