FALL RIVER — Lent, the 40-day season of prayer, sacrifice, and almsgiving in preparation for the joyous celebration of Easter, begins on Ash Wednesday, March 2.
Parishes throughout the Fall River Diocese will mark the start of Lent with the traditional rite of distribution of ashes.
This year, Ash Wednesday also takes on additional meaning as Pope Francis has called for a day of prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine.
“I invite everyone to make March 2, Ash Wednesday, a day of fasting for peace,” Pope Francis said. “I encourage believers in a special way to devote themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day. May the Queen of Peace protect the world from the folly of war.”
The pope’s request came as he concluded his general audience in St. Peter’s in Rome Wednesday, the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha is encouraging Catholics throughout the Fall River Diocese to respond to the invitation of Francis and to focus their prayers and sacrificial intentions on Ash Wednesday for the critical cause of peace in Ukraine.
On Ash Wednesday, ashes, which are symbolic of penance, are blessed and distributed as a reminder that Lent is a time for repentance and spiritual renewal. Ashes are used to mark on the forehead of the faithful the Sign of the Cross, with the reminder: “Turn away from sin and be faithful to the Gospel” or “Remember you are dust, and unto dust you shall return.”
da Cunha will celebrate the noon Mass on Ash Wednesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 327 Second St., Fall River.