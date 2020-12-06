FOXBORO -- As an early holiday gift to the town, Foxboro’s historic Nativity set got a makeover thanks to the efforts of the Foxboro Jaycees, the Knights of Columbus, and a remarkable artist at LaSalette Shrine.
The creche, which has been displayed in the town for more than 70 years and had suffered much damage from the weather over the years, was fully renovated and set up Nov. 28 in its usual place on the Common by the Jaycees and Knights.
It has been 28 years since the statues were restored by then-Jaycee Deb Wood. The current renovation was conducted by Brother Donald Wininski at LaSalette.
According to a Foxboro Reporter article by the late Vin Igo, around 1949 or so, the Foxboro Women’s club, along with a couple of prominent families in town, and local churches and businesses raised funds and brought the large life-size Nativity statues to the town. This same Nativity set has been set up on the Common every December since.
The move behind the most recent renovation started earlier this year when the Jaycees, who have been the caretakers of the same Nativity statues since around the mid-1980s, made it a priority despite fundraising efforts being limited due to the pandemic.
The Jaycees felt that it was important this year in particular to give this gift to the town of Foxboro and the Knights agreed and partnered with the Jaycees to share in the cost of the project.
“The Knights support local charities and local community groups. We are pleased to partner with the Jaycees to help refurbish and set up the nativity on the Common,” said Frank Nelsen, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Foxboro/Sharon.
Susan Gillis, a 27-year member of the Jaycees, offered to head the project.
Gillis explained that the Jaycees had discussed restoring the Nativity set for many years but the cost was prohibitive.
Over the years, Jaycee members have patched and touched up the set periodically.
She reached out to Brother Ron Taylor at LaSalette Shrine and asked him for his help. He suggested Gillis reach out to Wininski, the shrine’s artist, who agreed to take on the challenge for an affordable donation to LaSalette. The Jaycees needed to wait until May to get the large statues to the shrine when it could empty out a section in one of the large garages for Wininski to work on them.
Gillis said it was very difficult to get the statues there while observing social distancing because they could not get together four to five strong people from different households to lift them. Some of the statues weigh more than 400 pounds.
Also, extra precautions needed to be taken every time anyone went to the shrine for the safety of all the people who live there.
Gillis said she is grateful to get lifting help from Zach and Nick Hadge, two super-strong Foxboro natives who are world champion title holders in weightlifting, and who were quarantining in the same Foxboro family home together.
Nick, 26, and Zach, 28, are graduates of Foxboro High School and both attended Springfield College, majoring in exercise science.
“Yearly we compete in the Team World Championship as a duo team representing the USA,” said the brothers. “We are now both training to compete in World’s Strongest Man.”
Both are personal fitness trainers and co-own The Performance Vibe.
The brothers helped move the heavy statues from Foxboro to LaSalette and then, after Wininski finished his work in August, they worked with the Knights to move the set back to Foxboro.
Gillis said Wininski quickly went to work to restore the statues and put in seven to 10 hours a day to get them done. He was afraid that if he got sick, the set would not get completed.
Wininski said much work needed to be done.
“First, I was honored that I was asked to restore the Nativity figures,” he said. “There were 13 figures. Over the years, they became damaged and the paint faded. It took months to complete the restoration work.
“The figures were brought back to life and their former glory. It makes me happy to know that when people look at this Nativity scene, their spirits will be moved in some fashion,” he said.
“2020 has been so hard in so many ways and for so many, this was the Jaycees’ gift to the town,” Gillis said. “Please make sure you take the time and go see it for yourself. It is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.
“Seeing the set completed and finally home on the bandstand brought me an incredible amount of joy. I still get choked up thinking about it...and it made me feel so grateful and proud. I felt that we had little ‘miracles’ and ‘happy coincidences’ along the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.