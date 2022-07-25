ATTLEBORO — Lottery players with dreams of being multi-millionaires will get a chance to make their dreams come true when Mega Millions is drawn Tuesday night.
Well, a one-in-302.5-million chance. Slim odds. But with the jackpot — the fourth largest lottery jackpot in the country — estimated at $810 million on Monday, everyone feels like they can be a winner.
The jackpot could reach a cool $900 million by drawing time.
At Vista Donuts Lottery and Tobacco on Route 1 in South Attleboro, a virtual mecca for lottery players on the Rhode Island border, many were feeling lucky.
One player, 82-year-old Richard Addison of Pawtucket, took a stab at two instant pics.
“I wouldn’t go crazy,” the disabled U.S. Marine veteran said.
“At my age, there would be no way I could spend that kind of money,” Addison said.
Much of it would be donated, he said, to disabled veterans groups, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center and to charities in Africa to pay for drinking water supplies and for desks and schools for children.
Addison said he would also donate to some political campaigns in city council, school board and other state and local races.
“All politics is local politics,” Addison said.
He would also like to take a trip to the Azores to see a daughter-in-law he stays in touch with by phone but has not seen in 20 years.
Business early Monday afternoon was slow after a brisk morning. But Manager Del Patel said more people will play Monday night and Tuesday.
“It will get busier this evening,” Patel said.
The store has sold several winning lottery tickets over the years, including a $1 million scratch ticket two years ago, Patel said.
Its lottery sales are so successful, the store no longer sells doughnuts.
If the store sells the winning Mega Millions ticket, it will receive $50,000, according to Patel.
Overall, lottery sales are down, he says. The store owner attributes the decline to the price of gasoline.
Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be the 29th since the jackpot was last hit April 15, when a $20 million ticket was sold in Tennessee, according to the state Lottery Commission.
The current jackpot is the game’s largest since January 22, 2021, when a $1.05 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Michigan.
If hit, the $810 million jackpot would be the third-largest jackpot in the history of the game and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
The cash option on the Mega Millions prize is an estimated $470.1 million. Federal taxes will lop off about 37%, leaving less than $300 million before taking state taxes into account.
Still, that’s hardly chump change.
On Wednesday night, for instance, the jackpot for the Megabucks Doubler is estimated at a more modest $13.9 million, with a cash option of $10.58 million.
“When playing Mega Millions, Megabucks Doubler and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” Mark William Bracken, interim executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery, said in a statement Monday.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Drawings are at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday in Atlanta.
Megabucks Doubler tickets are $1 each and can only be purchased in Massachusetts.
Tickets for Wednesday’s Megabucks Doubler drawing can be purchased until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Megabucks Doubler drawings are held at 9 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
With Mega Millions, the odds are better with a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball.
But even that is one in 12.6 million.
To put that in perspective, your chance of dying in a car crash — something to consider as you drive to buy a lottery ticket — is around one in 101 over a lifetime, according to the nonprofit National Safety Council.
The reason the grand prize has grown so large is because no one has matched all six numbers since April. That’s 28 consecutive drawings without someone hitting the jackpot.
With so many people playing now that the potential top prize is so large, it becomes increasingly likely that someone or multiple players will finally end that streak. Still, past prizes have grown larger, as the biggest payday was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
