For the first time in a month and just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday driving week, gas prices in Massachusetts have dropped.
The price of regular, self-serve gas is averaging $3.81 a gallon, down 4 cents from last week, AAA Northeast said in its survey of gas stations Monday.
After falling for four months, costs had been on the upswing for most of October and November.
Prices had climbed 27 cents the past three weeks, including 19 cents the last week of October -- the largest weekly increase in nearly half a year.
The current price is 22 cents higher than a month ago ($3.59), and 39 cents higher than a year ago ($3.42). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 15 cents higher than the national average, which plunged 11 cents to $3.66.
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $3.76, a decrease of 8 cents, AAA Northeast said.
“Although the national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02, local prices are 30 to 40 cents higher than a year ago,” said Mary Maguire, vice president of government/public affairs for AAA Northeast. “As we fuel up for Thanksgiving road trips, we can be thankful that gas prices are moving in the right direction for now.”
Oil prices have leveled off, analysts say.
As for driving predictions for the holiday week, AAA estimates more than 54 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, making it the busiest holiday travel period in November since before the coronavirus pandemic.
AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home, a 1.5% increase over 2021, representing 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000, only behind 2005 and 2019.
Massachusetts travelers will account for more than 1.3 million of the 54.6 million, up 2.4 percent from a year ago.
Nearly 49 million people are expected to travel by car. While Thanksgiving road trips have risen -- up just 0.4% from 2021 -- car travel remains 2.5% below 2019 levels. Just over 1.2 million from Massachusetts will travel by car, up slightly from last year.
Bay Staters are only prepared to travel 64 miles to visit family this Thanksgiving, due to high gas costs and inflation driving up other costs, one survey found. The national average is 82 miles.
Half admit they would prefer to stay home and use saved gas money on Black Friday deals.
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving has traditionally been the busiest travel day, but there has been a noticeable shift in recent years.
"Tuesday appears to be overtaking Wednesday as the busiest," AAA said.
Thanksgiving has the least congestion on highways.
“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” Maguire of AAA said. "Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.
“Regardless of the mode of transportation you have chosen, expect crowds during your trip and at your destination. If your schedule is flexible, consider off-peak travel times during the holiday rush,” Maguire said.