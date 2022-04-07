With the Hulu series about the Michelle Carter texting-suicide case now streaming and ABC’s 20/20 airing a special Friday night, the tragic case involving the Plainville woman is once again in the spotlight.
Carter was a 17-year-old King Philip Regional High School senior when she encouraged her 18-year-old boyfriend Conrad Roy III to kill himself in 2014 knowing he had previously attempted suicide.
But mental health workers and advocates for people struggling with depression say help is available.
Last month, Samaritans Inc., a non-profit agency in Boston, launched a youth mental health support text line called “Hey Sam” staffed by volunteers in their teens and up to age 25.
The help is available by texting 1-877-832-0890 between from 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. every day.
The agency, which has provided suicide prevention services in the state to all ages for 47 years, also operates a line 877-870-4673 (HOPE) for calls or texts 24 hours a day.
The services are free, confidential and non-judgmental.
“Hey Sam” was created in collaboration with state Sen. Becca Rausch, a Needham Democrat who represents Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.
Rausch filed a budget amendment last year for the $250,000 to start the program.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death in Massachusetts among people age 10 to 34, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the most recent Youth Risk Behaviors Survey, conducted in 2019, 8.9% of youth in grades 9-12 reported that they had made at least one suicide attempt in the past 12 months, according to the CDC.
Female students attempted almost twice as often as male students, or 11% compared to 6.6%.
According to Mental Health America, 10.6% of U.S. youths have severe depression and 60 percent of them do not receive any mental health treatment.
Kacy Maitland, the chief clinical officer for Samaritans, said the subjects need to be destigmatized and parents should be able to discuss feelings of suicide with children in an open manner without judgment.
“The most important thing parents can do for their kids is to listen,” Maitland said.
Parents should ask their children open-ended, or broad questions and how they can help, Maitland said. They should also validate their children’s feelings and not take anything they say personally.
Maitland emphasized she was not commenting on any issues raised in Carter’s case or the Hulu series “The Girl From Plainville.”
If teenagers do not feel comfortable talking to their parents, they should talk to a trusted adult. Another way to increase comfort talking about such personal feelings is to take a drive in a car, Maitland said.
“By talking in the car,” Maitland said, “you won’t have to look your parents in the eyes.”
Overall, Massachusetts has a low suicide rate, the third lowestin the country, according to the CDC.
In 2020, there were 647 suicides in Massachusetts for a rate of 8.64 per 100,000 people. Nationally, there were almost 14 per 100,000 people.
But Maitland said “one suicide is too many.”
She attributed the state’s low suicide rate to its “robust” mental health care system. With national statistics showing that over half of all firearm deaths are suicides, Maitland also credited strict gun laws in Massachusetts with helping the situation.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255 and is available 24 hours.