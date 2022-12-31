New Year’s Eve is known for bubbly and tipping a few drinks, ringing out the old and welcoming the new.
New Year’s Eve is known for bubbly and tipping a few drinks, ringing out the old and welcoming the new.
While police wish all a happy new year, they say people should be responsible and not drive impaired by either alcohol or drugs.
Some Attleboro area police departments will be boosting patrols to take impaired drivers off the road while others will maintain usual patrol levels with a watchful eye for erratic drivers.
Norfolk police have been conducting extra patrols all month funded by a state grant. The patrols are part of the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign aimed at getting impaired drivers off the road.
The department will have extra patrols through the New Year’s holiday as will Plainville and Wrentham, police chiefs say.
In Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney says recent graduates from the police academy have completed their field training and will be hitting the streets this weekend.
“The timing was perfect,” Heagney said.
North Attleboro, Norton, Foxboro and Seekonk will maintain regular patrols.
A state police spokesman and Rehoboth police did not respond to an inquiry. Mansfield Acting Police Chief Michael Ellsworth was playing it close to the vest when asked about the department’s enforcement plan.
“That would be giving out operational details,” Elllsworth said.
According to a report in fiscal 2021 by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, Massachusetts has had some success in reducing fatal crashes involving impaired drivers.
From 2014 to 2018, the state saw its numbers drop 16% from 143 to 120. Nationally, during the same period, the numbers jumped 5.7% from 9,943 to 10,511, according to the report.
Bristol County ranked the third in the state for the highest number of alcohol-impaired fatalities with 72 and Norfolk sixth with 60, according to the report.
Even though drunken driving is a concern, area police chiefs say the popularity of ride sharing services has greatly reduced New Year’s Eve drunken driving arrests the past several years.
“Obviously, they’ll always be drunken drivers or drugged drivers. But the younger generation are more aware and take an Uber or a Lyft,” Heagney said, referring to two popular ride sharing companies.
“We strongly encourage people to drink responsibly and to also have a designated driver or be prepared to use a ride service,” North Attleboro Capt. Jason Roy said in an email.
According to a Pew Research study, 36% of Americans used a ride share service in 2019, twice the number from 2015.
Although ride share adoption rates vary by age, 51% of Americans between 18 and 29 and 24% of age 50 and over reported using a ride sharing service.
While the practice dipped during the height of the pandemic, area police officials believe their use has bounced back to pre-COVID levels.
“It’s a smart alternative,” Ellsworth said.
Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said hundreds of people use ride sharing cars at Patriot Place, where there will be First Night events. There is even a designated lot for pickup and drop offs, he said.
For First Night, Grace said, there will be police details and other safety measures at Patriot Place and regular patrols in town.
In addition to extra patrols, Police Chief James Floyd said there will also be compliance checks at liquor establishments to combat drinking by underage youths.
But Floyd agrees that more people appear to be using ride share services because of the ease and convenience of selecting a company with a smartphone app.
“It’s just easier for people,” Floyd said, adding that groups of people share the expense and go out and enjoy the night.
Where large venues used to host New Year’s parties or people held house parties, in the late 1990s and early 2000s First Night events in cities like Boston and Providence have become more attractive, Floyd said.
“I think it’s become more of a destination holiday,” Floyd said of New Year’s Eve.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
