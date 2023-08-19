FOXBORO — Less than 20 minutes after being elevated to the post of acting town manager by a unanimous select board vote Wednesday, Paige Duncan signaled her intention to seek the job on a permanent basis.
“I just want to make it clear, in case there’s any question out there, I will compete for this job and I would want to earn it on my own merits,” Duncan said in response to questions about her qualifications. “I do not expect this to be handed to me.”
“I think you just publicly announced your candidacy,” quipped board member Seth Ferguson.
Yet, in light of criticisms leveled at the board during a lengthy, and at times, rambling late-summer session, it remains to be seen whether Duncan’s provisional appointments will prove an advantage in pursuing the town’s top municipal job.
Even board member Stephanie McGowan, who joined her colleagues in praising Duncan’s efforts in a temporary capacity, said that she should not expect the permanent appointment.
“Just because things have been going well, that doesn’t mean she is our next town manager,” McGowan said. “I don’t feel comfortable hiring somebody from within who has not held that position before.”
Duncan, the town’s director of land use and economic development, had been named acting assistant in late June while select board members hammered out a separation agreement with now-departed Town Manager John Coderre.
Coderre, who served 14 years as town administrator in Northboro, was hired earlier this year to replace retiring Town Manager William Keegan. He started his new duties on April 10.
Board Chairman Mark Elfman this week termed the Coderre hire a “bad fit” for Foxboro but refused to elaborate. He and other town officials have refused to discuss what led to Coderre’s departure. Messages left with Corderre by The Sun Chronicle have gone unreturned.
Although Coderre’s last day in office was June 22, he remained on the town payroll exhausting accrued vacation time until Aug. 7, after which Duncan could be installed as interim town manager. Her 180-day appointment in that capacity is slated to expire on Feb. 12, 2024 or before if a permanent replacement is hired.
“I’ve seen leadership from you over the past 4-1/2 years and I’ve seen really good management skills,” board member Dennis Keefe told Duncan.
Efforts to recruit a replacement for Coderre are complicated by the need to likewise replace former human resources Director Elizabeth Buetow, who resigned unexpectedly in early July.
While some details of the double recruitment process are still unresolved, board members said they intend to pursue another full-blown town manager search, rather than circling back with three other finalists passed over when Coderre was hired.
Those finalists included Edward “Ted” Langill, chief of staff and director of administrative services in Weymouth; Nicholas Riccio, former building commissioner in Foxboro, Wrentham and Mansfield (where he also served as interim town manager); and Christopher Senior, town manager in Cohasset.
The pace at which that process will move forward remains a sore point, however.
Noting that town government has functioned well for nearly two months without a permanent town manager or human resources director, Elfman, Keefe and fellow board member Leah Gibson contended there was no need to rush the process, with Gibson even calling for a cooling-down period first.
While deferring final judgment on the town manager timeline, board members authorized Duncan to proceed immediately in identifying and hiring a provisional human resources director who could provide structure and guidance to the expected search for Coderre’s replacement.