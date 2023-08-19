Foxboro Landmarks Foxboro Town Hall
Foxboro’s select board has appointed Paige Duncan, the town’s director of planning and land use, to serve as acting town manager.

FOXBORO — Less than 20 minutes after being elevated to the post of acting town manager by a unanimous select board vote Wednesday, Paige Duncan signaled her intention to seek the job on a permanent basis.

“I just want to make it clear, in case there’s any question out there, I will compete for this job and I would want to earn it on my own merits,” Duncan said in response to questions about her qualifications. “I do not expect this to be handed to me.”