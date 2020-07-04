With tensions high and divisions clear, can the U.S. continue to be one nation, indivisible?

‘As soon as you step onto American soil,” Alexis de Tocqueville once said, “you find yourself in the middle of a kind of tumult.”
Not much has changed with regard to tumult since 1831 when de Tocqueville, the French author of “Democracy in America,” visited the new nation.
At that point in time, it had been just 55 years since the fledgling United States of America declared its independence from England on July 4, 1776, with the immortal words, “We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal.”
Today, that nation is 244 years old and tumult reigns still.
Of course, it hasn’t been a continuous hotbed of commotion. Tumult ebbs and flows with the times.
But it’s clearly flowing now, and a number of issues are stoking the fire.
Racial injustice is at the top of the list — again or perhaps still — as it weaves its way through our history moving, all hope, ever closer to a resolution of equality as Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. so eloquently expressed in his “I have Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963, 98 years after the end of the Civil War.
“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”
King abhorred violence, but so often violence begets violence.
Today, violence has been sparked by the brutal killing of a Black man in police custody named George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
Floyd, 46, died that day, Memorial Day, the day we honor those who have died for freedom, after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes suffocating him while he was handcuffed and being held on the ground.
The police officer has been charged with murder.
Another Black man, Rayshard Brooks, 27, in Atlanta was shot by a white police officer after he resisted arrest on June 13.
He took a taser from one of the two officers trying to arrest him for drunken driving and shot it at him.
He was running away and got shot in the back.
The police officer has been charged with murder.
The Floyd case is the one which touched off massive demonstrations nationwide and the Brooks case, among others, added fuel to the inferno, which was both figurative in regard to rage and literal with the burning of businesses in Minneapolis and elsewhere around the nation.
Some protesters looted and burned at will.
Some have called to abolish and or defund police departments.
The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to abolish its police, and in New York City the city council voted to cut the police budget by $1 billion and divert the money to social programs.
The wisdom of those decisions will be discovered at some point.
Meanwhile, some protesters have vandalized and, in some cases, destroyed monuments throughout the nation that recognize historical figures of the past including George Washington, “the father of our country,” a slave holder, and Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant, who were not slave holders and in fact fought to free the slaves, as well as others like Robert E. Lee and other generals of the Confederacy who fought to keep slavery in America.
****
A second fuel in the fire is coronavirus, which has decimated the nation’s health and economy since March.
Finger pointing about what should or should not have been done is endless and made worse by the fact that it’s a presidential election year.
Ultimately, history will decide how many of the decisions made in the heat of infirmity were right and how many were wrong.
But there are facts with which the nation must live.
Within just three months, the virus became the sixth leading cause of death in America on a list of 10 put out by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All of the other causes represented 12 months worth of deaths.
As of July 2, 128,104 Americans had died of coronavirus, pushing ahead of the 121,404 who died of Alzheimer’s disease during a 12-month period in 2017, the most recent numbers available.
But the statistics are still alarming.
The virus devastated many families who lost loved ones, mostly older loved ones, many of whom who died alone in nursing homes because visitors were banned from entering.
Meanwhile, government-imposed economic shutdowns led to protests at state capitals as people lost their jobs and businesses.
Some of the people who deluged the capital at Lansing, Mich., on April 30 arrived armed.
While the demonstration was peaceful, there was clearly an implied threat for those in power.
For demonstrators, their livelihoods, if not their lives, were at stake.
They argued the government had illegally taken their ability to earn a living from them. It was unconstitutional, they said.
At least 40 million people have filed unemployment claims since the pandemic began in mid-March.
While the government provided $1,200 to all qualified taxpayers, provided “enhanced” unemployment checks, and payroll relief to businesses, in the end people wanted and needed to work.
And just this week an ominous cloud appeared on the state’s horizon.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Council predicted a wave of evictions later this year due to the virus, according to a story in The Boston Globe.
While we can see and feel the commotion, a Pew Research Poll released Tuesday issued numbers to back up what we see and feel.
The numbers show the nation is angry, fearful emotionally and divided politically.
Pride in the nation has ebbed.
“Anger and fear are widespread,” the Pew writer said. “Majorities of Democrats and Republicans say they feel both sentiments when thinking about the country, though these feelings are more prevalent among Democrats. And just 17 percent of Americans — including 25 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents and 10 percent of Democrats and Democratic leaners — say they feel proud when thinking about the state of the country.”
Division is sharp along party lines.
“As has been the case throughout his presidency, and even during his successful campaign for the White House four years ago, Trump continues to engender strong loyalty — and intense opposition. About three-quarters of registered voters who support Trump (76 percent) say they view their presidential ballot primarily as a vote for the president. By comparison, only 33 percent of Biden voters view their vote more as an expression of support for him; about twice as many (67 percent) view it as a vote against Trump.”
****
So it’s clear the nation is in tumult. But it’s been there before.
Since it is still here and functioning under the same Constitution with the same principles which the founders gave us nearly 250 years ago and to which it has been striving to live up to since, it is likely the twin crises will be survived and the nation will emerge stronger and better.
It has before, many times.
There was no greater division suffered by America than that of the Civil War which, for those who have forgotten or never knew, began in 1861 and ended in 1865.
It ended 155 years ago, but the nation continues to deal with its aftermath, the abolition of slavery and the freeing of 4 million Black Americans.
In the history of this nation, there was no greater anger, fear or division than occurred then.
It tore the nation in two, its society in two, the economy in two and families in two.
It ripped slavery, which had entwined its evil tentacles throughout every fiber of American society like a cancer, from the body of the nation leaving it bleeding.
The war killed at least 620,000 and maybe as many as 750,000, according to new research.
The nation was soaked in blood. Families grieved.
Approximately 40,000 Black Americans of the 179,000 who served in the Union Army and Navy died in the cause.
At Gettysburg, in November 1863, Lincoln called the war “a new birth of freedom” and that’s what it was, but only what it was.
The nation has waged a war of hearts and minds, too often stained with more blood, since.
New freedom was born, but it has had to fight to survive and thrive, grow and mature and overcome deadly infections left to thrive after the cancer was ripped out such as segregation, the Ku Klux Klan, police brutality, racism and on and on.
Today, few would disagree that freedom thrives more than ever, but final victory has yet to be won for what all hope will one day be an equal society.
In 1963, 100 years after Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, the nation had yet to be fully healed.
The nation’s preeminent civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a man who abhorred violence and thirsted for freedom and justice and was to die like Lincoln by the bullet of an assassin, gave a speech one hot August day before thousands in the shadow of the monument made to honor Lincoln’s memory in Washington, D.C.
There was much work to be done, he said.
“We have also come to this hallowed spot to remind America of the fierce urgency of now. This is no time to engage in the luxury of cooling off or to take the tranquilizing drug of gradualism. Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy. Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice.”
While nothing can equal the division and blood letting in the Civil War, much blood has been spilled since.
Blackpast.org has chronicled it.
The website listed 11 slave revolts, five antebellum riots, 16 riots in the Civil War era, Reconstruction and Post Reconstruction from 1863-1899.
One hundred years ago in 1919, Black servicemen returned home from the war and endured numerous and horrific assaults in what was named Red Summer.
“The racist attacks in 1919 were widespread and often indiscriminate,” a history.com article said. “But in many places they were initiated by white servicemen and centered on the 380,000 Black veterans who had just returned from the war.”
Their service to the nation and world in the name of freedom was seen as a threat to Jim Crow laws and racial subordination, according to the article.
The KKK experienced a revival. It was a bloody time.
There were another 19 race riots from 1900 to 1960 and another 29 “urban uprisings” from 1960 through 2000.
And there have been another seven episodes of protest and riot since then, not including the current unrest.
Ethel Garvin, chairperson of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro sees the tumult as yet another step toward fulfilling King’s dream and the words of Thomas Jefferson who was unequivocal when he said “all men are created equal,” but who equivocated in his slave-holding life.
He and the nation did not know how to rid itself of the entrenched evil.
“While the present upheaval is unsettling, without this shake-up and exposure of the nation’s failings, it would be impossible for it to, as Dr. King noted in his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, ‘live out the true meaning of its creed,’” Garvin said.
“Like other periods of social unrest in America — from slave resistance and revolts to the Civil Rights Movement — the resistance has always called on America and its citizens to live up to its stated and valued democratic ideals of liberty and justice for all,” Garvin said. “The push continues. Will America and its citizens be extremists for the preservation of injustice or for the extension of justice?”
****
For Bill Hanna, a professor of history at Bridgewater State University, the current tumult presents interesting comparisons and some troubling thoughts.
He’s studied the current pandemic as compared to the flu pandemic of 1918 and notes a number of differences.
While today criticism is pointed at both state and federal governments for their responses, 100 years ago there was little of that, at least as far as it concerned the federal government.
Hanna said the federal government had a limited role in responding to the 1918 flu emergency because at that time it played a smaller role in the daily life of most Americans.
But while the federal government had a smaller role in fighting the pandemic, the pandemic itself had a much deadlier impact on the nation taking the lives 675,000, Hanna said.
By comparison, as of Tuesday coronavirus had killed 126,512 Americans in 15 weeks.
In October 1918 alone, 195,000 Americans died.
It was severe in Attleboro as well. The number of dead during a 30-day stretch from mid-September to mid-October reached 80.
Today, 52 Attleboro residents have lost their lives to coronavirus as we come near the four-month mark of the pandemic.
The count for the 10-town Sun Chronicle area is 134.
Today’s virus hit us unprepared.
In 1918, state and local governments, were more prepared because they had “an infrastructure of public health and safety committees” because of World War I, which the nation had been fighting since 1917, which helped communities deal with the crisis, Hanna said.
“Expectations of federal leadership were lower,” he said. “Second, and more important, the nation was at war. Federal resources were already stretched thin and criticism of the federal response to the flu crisis would have been branded as anti-American propaganda. There were tight restrictions on what was published. Stoicism was equated with patriotism.”
But while there was an infrastructure in place to deal with the crisis, most states were slow to react to the flu emergency, Hanna said.
Businesses involved in the production of war materials never closed, the use of masks came late and in Massachusetts, the shut down of schools, theaters, saloons, soda fountains came well after the disease had established itself and was running rampant.
Much like in our own time, minorities and the foreign-born suffered disproportionately, Hanna said.
But what happened after the 1918 pandemic may be predictive of what will happen after this one, or maybe not. Time will tell.
Hanna pointed out that in the 1920s a kind of carpe diem atmosphere developed in the wake of the most devastating war the world to that point had seen and the most devastating pandemic the world had seen in centuries.
“It’s interesting that the war and flu epidemic were followed by the so-called ‘Roaring Twenties,’ generally seen as a time when traditional mores and values were cast aside in favor of licentiousness and cynicism,” Hanna said. “Studies have been done showing that the same thing happened in Europe after the Black Death of the 14th century, as people adopted sort of a ‘live for today, for tomorrow you may be dead’ approach to life. We may wonder if that will happen when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.”
Meanwhile, he finds the current political state of the nation troubling.
“There have often been times of divisiveness in our history, but there are a number of factors that make this more dangerous today,” he said. “Rapid social, demographic and economic changes have led to an unyielding polarization in American politics. Some Americans have lost faith in our system’s ability to address the problems we face, and that has invited extremists on both the left and right to come closer to the forefront.”
He noted that friends and families are reluctant to engage in the discussion of politics because it could end in the dissolution of a friendship or the fracturing of a family. Such conversations are off limits now, he said.
“Political demagogues and toxic social media take advantage of the situation, and we find bedrock American institutions — a free press, and an independent judiciary, for example — under assault,” he said. “One pundit recently noted that although we Americans speak the same language, we don’t understand each other.”
But despite the difficulty of the times, despite the tumult, there’s an intrinsic element in the American form of government that will help it overcome.
“Democracies are by nature optimistic, and we must be, too,” Hanna said. “Perhaps we can all agree that the sooner we pass out of this particular phase of our history, the better.”
Meanwhile Bill Bowles, a former state representative, a former city councilor and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War, another time of great tumult, is also concerned about the sharp political divide.
“I believe that the establishment of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government has served us well over the past 200 years,” he said. “My greatest fear for our country is that each of the branches appear to be making decisions based on political ideology, rather than thoughtful analysis of the issue at hand.”
He’s hoping the voters will take control.
“Perhaps our democracy will see what I see and change the direction of the executive and legislative branches in our country this November,” he said.
Frank Cook, who served on the city council for 20 years and as its president for 10, said America is not perfect, but it has made a continual effort toward that goal.
“Like all nations, America is not perfect,” he said. “Albeit too slow, too often, our country has a positive track record of recognizing its failings and responding with legislation and policies to right these wrongs. This is what the Founders had in mind when they began the journey to ‘Create a More Perfect Union.’ ”
Meanwhile, a century ago in the campaign of 1920, another tumultuous time, presidential candidate Warren G. Harding uttered what may be helpful words today.
“America’s present need is not heroics but healing; not nostrums but normalcy; not revolution but restoration ...”
