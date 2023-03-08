ATTLEBORO — School board Chair Stephen Withers Jr. is not running for re-election in the fall.
ATTLEBORO — School board Chair Stephen Withers Jr. is not running for re-election in the fall.
He is currently in his fifth term and fourth as chair.
In a statement to The Sun Chronicle he said he believes it’s time to let some new people take over.
“Ten years is a long time,” he said. “A lot of impactful changes have happened over those years, and it just seems like it is time to move on and let fresh voices lead the way.”
Withers praised the administration at the school department, which he said “has made my role as chairperson easy and leaves me convinced that the schools will continue to make significant improvements in the coming years.
“I look forward to experiencing those improvements and achievements as a parent and community member.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
