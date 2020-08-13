ATTLEBORO — An unidentified man came to the aid of a woman at the downtown commuter train station this week after she was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend.
The man, whose name was not released, was driving out of the Union Street station lot about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday when he saw the boyfriend, identified as Joseph Simas, 31, of 50 West St., Attleboro, allegedly push the woman to the pavement, police said.
The man turned his car around and drove back toward the couple before Simas walked away, police said.
As the man was calling police, Simas allegedly approached him and the woman and they drove away and flagged down a police officer.
The victim suffered minor scratches on her neck and declined to be taken to a hospital.
Simas pleaded innocent Wednesday in Attleboro District Court to domestic assault and battery, intimidation of a witness and five related offenses. He was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail, according to court records.
His case was continued to next month.
