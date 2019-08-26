MANSFIELD-- A fire official and witnesses said it was amazing no one was injured Monday when a car crashed into a hair salon off Copeland Drive.
Fortunately, the Amore Hair Design at 1 Fowler St., at the corner of Copeland Drive, is closed on Mondays.
“The chances of significant injuries would have been pretty high,” Deputy Fire Chief James Puleo said as he watched a tow truck driver haul the car out of the building.
The car went through a wall and completely inside the salon, sending a chair and debris flying. Firefighters had to make the hole large so the vehicle could be towed out, Puleo said.
“We’re very, very fortunate,” Puleo said.
The deputy fire chief said electrical service was cut to the hair salon and the massage therapy business where there was structural damage.
The building also houses a law office and a printing business at the opposite end.
“I heard a loud bang and I felt the building shake,” Kimberly Elias, 27, the office manager at the law offices of Stephen Fallon, said.
She and two co-workers went outside to investigate and saw the door of the hair salon was open and then the damage.
“It was scary, I was a little nervous actually,” she said, adding that she was glad no one was hurt and that the hair salon was closed at the time.
The cause of the 12:10 p.m. accident is under investigation by police.
Puleo said an elderly woman was driving the car that went into the building. She was examined by emergency medical technicians but declined to be taken to a hospital.
He said she drove out of the Wendy’s parking lot, the adjacent building on the same side of the street, and collided with a car on Copeland Drive before careening into the hair salon.
The driver of the second car, an elderly man, was also uninjured, Puleo said.
Their names were not released.
