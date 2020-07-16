ATTLEBORO -- Police say a woman lifted her shirt and exposed herself to passing motorists Wednesday night on Route 1 in South Attleboro.
Police responded to Route 1 near the Rhode Island border about 6:30 p.m. and saw a woman walking the highway matching the description reported by a caller.
After the officers pulled up near the woman, she ran up an embankment to an overpass over Interstate 95 where she was apprehended, according to police.
The suspect, Maria E. Dalomba, 36, of Pawtucket, was released on her own recognizance Thursday after arraignment in Attleboro District Court.
Innocent pleas were entered on her behalf to disturbing the peace, being disorderly and indecent exposure.
She is due back in court next month.
