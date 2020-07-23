ATTLEBORO — A former South Attleboro woman admitted Thursday that there was sufficient evidence to convict her of driving drunk last January when she struck a car in parking lot off Route 1 near the Pawtucket border.
Stephanie M. Fairbanks, 32, who will now lives in Rhode Island, was released from jail after entering her admission virtually in Attleboro District Court.
She was placed on probation for 18 months and her case was continued without a finding. She also admitted to violating her probation on an unrelated 2005 case and was sentenced to 17 days in jail, which was deemed served.
Police say she was twice the legal limit for intoxication when she was arrested after the Jan. 15 accident. No injuries were reported. Fairbanks faces a restitution hearing next month.
