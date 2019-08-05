MANSFIELD — Police say the driver of a car leaving an Xfinity Center concert over the weekend struck a street sign and traffic cones, sending them flying through the air with police officers nearby.
Cristina E. Michetti, 29, of Walpole, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to driving with a license suspended for drunken driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving to endanger and three related offenses.
A prosecutor requested bail on Michetti, citing the current allegations and a record of violating probation on two past drunken driving cases.
Bail was set at $1,000.
Michetti was arrested by Officer Kenneth Wright about 8:20 p.m. Saturday just as she drove onto Interstate 495 South from Route 140. She was not intoxicated, according to police.
Wright was working a traffic detail when police allege Michetti struck a road sign and traffic cones on Route 140, sending them flying about 20 feet away from police officers.
Michetti was leaving the Xfinity Center, where Hootie & the Blowfish were playing, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
If convicted, Michetti faces a mandatory minimum 60-day jail sentence.
She is due back in court Sept. 4.
