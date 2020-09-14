ATTLEBORO — A woman arrested in connection with a bloody fight last Friday in which a city resident died was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail during her arraignment Monday afternoon in Attleboro District Court.
Kayla Cantu, 20, who lists an address in Weymouth but is known to have lived in Attleboro for most of her life, is presently charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a news release.
In addition to being held on bail, Cantu was also ordered held without bail for up to 60 days after her bail was revoked. The defendant was previously out on bail for an open assault with a dangerous weapon case out of Attleboro District Court.
The current charge against Cantu “is connected to the ongoing homicide investigation” into the Friday afternoon stabbing death of Kimberly Duphily, 28, of Attleboro, the DA’s office said.
During the defendant’s arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan told the court that the investigation has revealed that the deceased, the defendant, the deceased’s 28-year-old husband, and others were staying in an apartment at 6 Leroy St.
At some point just before 4 p.m. Friday, a fight broke out inside the apartment, allegedly over stolen money and drugs.
Mohan went on to tell the court that Duphily and Cantu “engaged in combat” inside and outside the apartment. At some point while the women were fighting outside, the deceased’s husband approached the them.
“At that point, the defendant is accused of swinging a knife at him and slashing his face, which is the basis for the charge lodged against her,” the statement said.
According to authorities, Cantu then fled the area and hid in a cluster of bushes. After being spotted there by one of the victims of the altercation, she ran toward Bicknell Street, where she came upon a police officer working a detail.
Cantu reportedly told the officer she had been stabbed at 6 Leroy St. Although she did sustain knife wounds to her hand that required stitches, Mohan told the court that the wound was likely due to the knife slipping in her hand.
While this was occurring, Mohan said, Duphily’s husband and others rendered aid to Duphily, who had been stabbed twice. When first responders arrived on scene, they found Duphily bleeding from the wounds and rushed her to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Cantu and Duphily’s husband were also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, Attleboro Police and Rhode Island State Police took Cantu into custody in Providence without incident Sunday afternoon.
The investigation into the homicide and the facts and circumstances surrounding it are still being investigated by Homicide Unit prosecutors, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office, and Attleboro Police detectives.
The last homicide in Attleboro took place in December 2017 when a 34-year-old man visiting from California was shot during an attempted marijuana theft in a home off South Avenue (Route 123).
