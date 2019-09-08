ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters and police carried a woman to safety after she broke her leg while walking a trail off Deanville Road Saturday evening.
Rescue workers were called to the trail shortly before 7 p.m. after the woman fell while walking along the trail which is near 61 Deanville Road.
Officials walked in about a quarter-mile with medical equipment and then carried her to an awaiting ambulance where she was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Deanville Road is off of North Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.