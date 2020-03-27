REHOBOTH — A woman was bitten by a suspected rabid raccoon this week, and animal control officials are reminding area residents this is the time of year animals are coming out of their winter homes.
The woman was bitten Tuesday afternoon while working on the edge of some woodlands at her home off Moulton Street.
“She was cleaning out some bushes. (The raccoon) was behind bushes and came out at her,” Rehoboth Animal Control Officer Robert Johnson said. “It wasn’t really a bad bite.”
The woman was taken to a hospital and has started rabies shots, Johnson said.
“It was an unprovoked episode, so normally I would say it most likely was diseased,” he said. “A raccoon isn’t going to just attack someone.”
The raccoon was taken to a lab in Boston to be tested, but Johnson said he hasn’t heard back on the results.
At the end of February, a couple of horses in town were bit by a raccoon that did test positive for rabies.
“They are under quarantine and are doing fine,” Johnson said.
“Right now raccoons are just coming out of hibernation from winter,” he said. “You usually get a few cases in the summer. The last couple of years it’s been pretty quiet.”
Foxes, raccoons, skunks, groundhogs and other animals can carry rabies, which can be deadly to humans if not treated.
There was a report of a suspected rabid fox in a backyard in the Norton/Mansfield area Wednesday morning.
While usually nocturnal, raccoons are spotted during daylight hours — especially this time of year.
“If you see a wild animal, especially raccoons this time of year, you will see them during the day because they are just waking up and getting accustomed to what’s going on and some have young to feed,” Johnson said. “Just stay away from them. They are wild animals.”
If animals are acting aggressively, call your animal control officer, he advises.
