NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A Plymouth woman was charged with a second drunk driving offense after the Jeep she was driving went off West Street early Monday morning and hit a brick wall, police said.
Jesenia L. Jenkins, 38, was arrested about 2 a.m. in the area of 176 West St.
Jenkins, who was not reported to be injured, was also charged with driving to endanger following an investigation by Officer Nicholas Hazard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.