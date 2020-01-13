North Attleboro police station

The North Attleboro Police Station, at the corner of Chestnut and South Washington streets, in downtown North Attleboro. (File photo.)

 Mark Stockwell / The Sun Chronicle

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A Plymouth woman was charged with a second drunk driving offense after the Jeep she was driving went off West Street early Monday morning and hit a brick wall, police said.

Jesenia L. Jenkins, 38, was arrested about 2 a.m. in the area of 176 West St.

Jenkins, who was not reported to be injured, was also charged with driving to endanger following an investigation by Officer Nicholas Hazard.

