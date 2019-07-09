ATTLEBORO — A Central Falls woman pleaded innocent Tuesday to charges she helped her boyfriend rob a man on John Street last month then drove away with the boyfriend and her three young children in the car.
Naomi Ramsdell, 31, entered her plea Tuesday in Attleboro District Court and was freed after posting $100 cash bail.
She shook her head and reacted with surprise as a prosecutor read a police report detailing how she allegedly helped rob the man of $1,000 outside his home on June 21.
She also allegedly ran through a red light as she fled, nearly colliding with another vehicle.
Ramsdell was arrested in Rhode Island last week on a warrant and held at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston until Tuesday, when she waived extradition.
“She tells me she was not there,” her lawyer, Ted Koban of Attleboro, told the court during a bail hearing.
Her 33-year-old boyfriend, Eric C. Mack, of Woonsocket, pleaded innocent Monday.
Both face charges of unarmed robbery and reckless endangerment of a child.
