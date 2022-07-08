NORTH ATTLEBORO — A woman died Friday after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Foul play is not suspected.
Police and firefighters went to an area behind Answer Is Fitness on John Dietsch Boulevard shortly before 12:30 p.m. in response to a report of a woman with a possible gunshot wound to the head.
The victim, who was reported to be unresponsive, was taken by a town ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Local and state police surrounded a car the woman was found in. It was parked in a somewhat secluded area.
State Police Crime Scene investigators also responded.
Triboro Plaza is located across the street from the scene, and Waters Church and American Firearms School are nearby.
No other information about the incident was available Friday.