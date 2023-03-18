WRENTHAM -- An elderly woman died following a head-on collision in the town center Friday night that also seriously injured another person.
The fatal victim suffered multiple trauma, public safety personnel reported.
Police Chief William McGrath said the victim had suffered life-threatening injuries.
A medical helicopter flew that victim to Rhode Island Hospital's trauma center in Providence where she died, authorities said. A landing zone at the nearby high school was set up.
The accident involving a pickup truck and car was reported about 7:50 p.m. at Common and East (Route 140) streets in front of the Wrentham District Courthouse.
The intersection has been considered by many over the years to be a dangerous one.
Arriving police found two vehicles heavily damaged in the middle of the road, McGrath said.
Three ambulances responded, and Norfolk police also assisted.
A preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck traveling north on East Street towards Wrentham Center veered left at the split to continue on Common Street, McGrath said.
"In doing so, the operator of the pickup truck crossed oncoming traffic" on East Street southbound, striking a Hyundai Elantra head-on, McGrath said.
The driver of the pickup was not seriously injured, McGrath said, but a passenger suffered the fatal injuries.
The driver and sole occupant of the car also suffered serious injuries but they didn't appear to be life threatening, the police chief said.
That victim was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital's trauma center.
The accident is under investigation by Wrentham Police and a Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.
No charges have been filed at this time, McGrath added.
