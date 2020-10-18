PLAINVILLE -- Police believe a medical incident led the death of a woman following a single-car crash early Saturday afternoon on East Bacon Street.
Plainville Police Detective Lt. James Floyd said police and fire were called to the area of 116 East Bacon St. (Route 106) around 12:48 p.m. for a single vehicle into a utility pole.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was a woman that had experienced a medical emergency, police said.
The low-speed crash caused moderate damage to the vehicle and the driver was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
The woman's name and age had not been released by police as of Sunday evening and is pending notification of her family.
Floyd said the crash remains under investigation.
