ATTLEBORO — A 67-year-old woman died after apparently suffering a medical episode while swimming at the city-owned Twin Village Pool on Route 152 Friday afternoon.
The woman was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.
Her name was not released by police pending notification of her family.
Police and firefighters responded to the pool at 700 South Main St. (Route 152) just before 5 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive female in the pool. The initial caller indicated that it may be a possible drowning, according to police.
When police arrived, lifesaving measures were already being performed by firefighters.
Medical staff at the hospital determined that the woman appeared to have experienced a “cardiac event” while in the pool. There was no indication that drowning contributed to her death, according to police.
The initial investigation revealed that she had been swimming for some time prior to being spotted unconscious in the pool, according to police.
The state Medical Examiner’s office and the Bristol County district attorney’s office were notified but waived jurisdiction, according to police.
