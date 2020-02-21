NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Providence woman was part of a shoplifting ring that netted almost $7,000 worth of stolen clothes over three months from stores at Emerald Square mall, authorities say.
Marissa C. Williams, 28, and two or three other associates allegedly stole clothing from Macy’s in December and JCPenney in February. She was arrested Thursday night as she walked to the store, a prosecutor said Friday in Attleboro District Court.
In one instance, the alleged shoplifters grabbed armfuls of merchandise and ran out of the store before returning to a different floor and making off with more merchandise totaling $3,500, Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III said during a bail hearing.
The suspects were later identified through security video and social media posts that contained photos of clothing being offered for sale, according to police.
One suspect was arrested earlier this month but police are still investigating to determine the identity of other suspects.
When Williams was arrested Thursday, police seized $560 from her.
Sousa said the theft totaled $6,940.
Williams, who has a shoplifting record in Rhode Island, was released on $350 cash bail after she was booked at the police station.
She was taken into custody again in court after Sousa requested $2,500 cash bail, citing Williams’ record and the circumstances of the case.
“She has no ties to Massachusetts but for criminal activity,” Sousa said during the hearing.
However, Judge Daniel O’Shea sided with defense lawyer Michael Solomon of Fall River and kept the bail at $350. Solomon argued the purpose of bail is not punishment but a means to ensure a person will return to court. Solomon said his client appeared as required.
While police say Williams admitted to her role in the thefts and that she was identified through security video, Solomon suggested the case may not be as strong as the prosecution claims.
Innocent pleas were entered on the defendant’s behalf to two counts of felony larceny, shoplifting and aggravated organized retail crime.
She is due back in court in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.