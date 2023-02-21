Wren 495 crash 2-21-23

A woman escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when her car crashed into woods near Interstate 495 and Route 1A in Wrentham, police say.

 WRENTHAM POLICE

WRENTHAM -- A woman escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when she crashed her car into woods off Interstate 495 near Route 1A.

The woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to Wrentham police.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.