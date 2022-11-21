REHOBOTH -- A woman hospitalized after a deer went through the windshield of her SUV Friday night is expected to recover.
The woman was taken by Rehoboth ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with a head injury, fire department officials said.
Her husband told fire officials his wife was treated at the hospital and was expected to be released.
The woman, whose name was not released, was injured after the deer went through the windshield and landed in the back seat.
Her husband said she was lucky and thanked the fire department.
She was the only occupant in the vehicle.
A study by AAA released last week found Rehoboth had the seventh highest deer accidents in the state.
From October through December in 2021, there were 16 crashes in the town, according to the AAA study.
State wildlife officials urge drivers to use caution between late October and early December because deer are breeding during this period and and are more active throughout the day than usual. Officials say bucks often chase does across roads without hesitation and cause serious accidents.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.