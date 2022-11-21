rehoboth deer exterior 11-21-22

A deer crashed through the windshield of an SUV last Friday night in Rehoboth, injuring the driver.

 REHOBOTH FIRE DEPARTMENT

REHOBOTH -- A woman hospitalized after a deer went through the windshield of her SUV Friday night is expected to recover.

The woman was taken by Rehoboth ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with a head injury, fire department officials said.

