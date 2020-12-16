A South Easton woman who caused a fatal car crash last year in New Bedford while on parole for a botched Attleboro bank robbery has been sentenced to prison for manslaughter.
Jennaya Elsa Bennett-Werra, 23, was sentenced to a 14- to 16-year prison term for the fatal March 27, 2019, hit-and-run crash, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Wednesday.
Bennett-Werra, a transgender woman formerly known as James Bennett-Werra, went through a stop sign in New Bedford and hit another car, according to prosecutors.
The occupants of the other car, Janet Murphy-Hebert, 68, and her 28-year-old son, Kyle Murphy, were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Murphy-Hebert was pronounced dead at the hospital and her son suffered seriously injuries.
While police were tending to the victims, Bennett-Werra ran from the scene and called for an Uber to take her to Raynham. She was arrested in Pawtucket three days later.
Days before the crash, Bennett-Werra cut off a monitoring bracelet she was wearing while on probation and parole for a botched robbery in 2016 at the Rockland Trust Bank on Pleasant Street in Attleboro, according to authorities and court records.
Before sentencing on Friday in Fall River Superior Court, Bennett-Werra admitted to violating her probation and pleaded guilty to manslaughter and five other indictments related to the fatal crash.
“Despite causing grievous injuries, the defendant fled the scene and had to be arrested in Rhode Island several days later. This was outrageous conduct and the sentence imposed by the court was appropriate. I hope the victim’s surviving children can move forward with their lives,” Quinn said in a statement.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Cahillane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.