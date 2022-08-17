ATTLEBORO – A 22-year-old former city woman was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro in 2020.

Kayla Cantu received a 10- to 15-year prison term followed by three years’ probation for carrying a dangerous weapon, according to court records and a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.