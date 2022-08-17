ATTLEBORO – A 22-year-old former city woman was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro in 2020.
Kayla Cantu received a 10- to 15-year prison term followed by three years’ probation for carrying a dangerous weapon, according to court records and a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
Cantu, of Weymouth, admitted to fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kimberly Duphily outside an apartment at 6 Leroy St. on Sept. 11, 2020. The stabbing occurred during what authorities say was a drug- and alcohol-fueled altercation involving the pair and Duphily’s husband, Jacob Duphily.
Kimberly Duphily suffered a slash wound to her back and a stab wound to her neck. She was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where she was pronounced dead.
After her death, friends remembered Duphily as an outgoing and fun-loving person who loved animals.
Cantu was initially indicted on second-degree murder charges but the murder count was reduced to manslaughter as a result of her guilty plea.
In court, prosecutors presented evidence that Duphily and her husband argued about money he took from her purse and used to buy cocaine and alcohol the night before the stabbing, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office said.
The argument, which subsequently included Cantu, continued the following day and moved outside the apartment where the couple was staying, Miliote said.
A security camera captured a portion of the altercation in which Kimberly Duphily can be seen punching Cantu and Cantu striking back with the knife, Miliote said.
Cantu’s lawyer, James Hanley of Fall River, had earlier maintained that Cantu was not the aggressor in the altercation.
“The circumstances of the victim’s death were related to drug and alcohol abuse. Unfortunately, during the altercation, the defendant used deadly force and stabbed the victim, resulting in her death,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said in a statement.
At the time of the incident, Quinn said, Cantu was free on bail for threatening another woman with a beer bottle.
Cantu received a six-month jail term in April 2021 after pleading guilty to the incident which occurred on School Street in Attleboro.
As a condition of her probation in the fatal stabbing, Cantu must submit to a mental health evaluation and follow any recommendations made to her. She was also ordered to stay away from witnesses in the case.
Cantu will have to serve at least 10 years in prison and has already been in jail about 1½ years awaiting trial.
The maximum penalty for manslaughter is 20 years.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.