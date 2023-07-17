Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — A Boston woman expressed remorse Monday as she admitted to her role in a “grandparents scam” broken up by Attleboro police in November.

Kiara M. Crenshaw Matos, 23, was placed on probation for six months after she admitted in Attleboro District Court that there was evidence to find her guilty of a felony charge of receiving stolen property.

