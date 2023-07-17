ATTLEBORO — A Boston woman expressed remorse Monday as she admitted to her role in a “grandparents scam” broken up by Attleboro police in November.
Kiara M. Crenshaw Matos, 23, was placed on probation for six months after she admitted in Attleboro District Court that there was evidence to find her guilty of a felony charge of receiving stolen property.
Judge Michele Armour also ordered Crenshaw Matos to perform 32 hours of community service, twice the amount recommended by her lawyer, and continued the case without a finding.
Crenshaw Matos, who has no prior arrest record, was arrested Nov. 9 after she showed up at a house on Dewey Avenue to pick up a package containing $3,700 cash, according to a prosecutor.
The package was mailed by a 76-year-old Missouri man who was scammed by a caller who said his grandson was arrested following a car accident and needed the cash, according to a police report.
Attleboro detectives were aware of the scam and had the house under surveillance. They confiscated the package when they arrested Crenshaw Matos.
“Can I say something?,” Crenshaw Matos said, holding back tears after the judge told her the sentence. “I love old people.”
Her lawyer said she was confident Crenshaw Matos would be able to put the matter behind her and never be in a criminal court again. She said her client worked her way through community college and has performed community service projects since she was in middle school.
Assistant District Attorney Eric DeMoura recommended the case be continued without a finding for one year because the defendant had never been arrested before.
The prosecutor said the victim, who will now be able to get his money back, told him he supported the proposed disposition to continue the case without a finding.
“Elderly scams are becoming more rampant in the commonwealth and, unfortunately, throughout the country,” DeMoura said.
Police say elderly residents all over the country are being targeted by scammers who call victims pretending to be lawyers, court officials or law enforcement.
They caution residents not provide personal information to strangers over the telephone and call police if they are suspicious of a caller.
