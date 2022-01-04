ATTLEBORO — A Natick woman charged with driving drunk with her young son in the car and crashing onto train tracks in Mansfield has been placed on probation.
Mae L. Milbrodt, 42, admitted in Attleboro District Court on Tuesday that police had sufficient evidence to find her guilty of drunken driving.
Her case was continued without a finding with probation for 18 months. She must complete alcohol and driver education classes and a related counseling program for mothers charged with drunken driving.
Milbrodt had her 9-year-old son in her car when she crashed through a fence, went airborne and landed on train tracks near the Old Country Store on Halloween night in 2020.
Milbrodt, who had no prior criminal record, and her son were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton for treatment.
Tests at the hospital indicated her blood-alcohol level was 0.12 %, which is above the 0.08% limit, a prosecutor said.
Judge Michele Armour accepted a joint sentencing recommendation by the prosecution and Milbrodt’s lawyer.
A prosecutor said that while the case was pending Milbrodt cooperated with state social workers and completed their requirements.
