PLAINVILLE -- A woman had to be extricated from her car after being sideswiped by a tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning on Interstate 495.
The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital's trauma center.
The accident was reported about 5:15 a.m. on I-495 North north of Route 1.
Firefighters had the door open less than 15 minutes later.
The accident tied up morning commuter traffic, authorities said.
Wrentham firefighters also responded to the accident.
