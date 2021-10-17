ATTLEBORO — A local rest home resident was placed on pretrial probation for one year Friday and ordered not to harass the Attleboro Fire Department.
Lynne Narbut, 45, was charged with criminal harassment for allegedly making at least 20 phone calls to city fire stations over 1 1/2 weeks in October 2019 and “poking fun” at firefighters, according to a police report.
Her case was heard in Attleboro District Court.
Narbut, who is from Norwood, was a resident of the Pleasant Street Rest Home at 144 Pleasant St. at the time of the calls.
In some of the calls Narbut, whose late father was a deputy fire chief in Norwood, made complaints about alleged fire code violations at the nursing home.
Firefighters responded to the nursing home and found no violations and met with staff and residents of the facility, according to the report.
While at the scene, police said the fire department was “bombarded with calls and voicemails from Lynne poking fun of various members of the department and questioning their judgment on their response.”
Under the pretrial probation agreement, Narbut will continue with mental health counseling.
The court order allows her to call the department for emergencies, a prosecutor told the court.
