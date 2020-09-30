REHOBOTH -- A woman was seriously injured Tuesday night when her vehicle overturned and crashed into two trees.
The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, had to be extricated and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, Police Sgt. James Casey said.
The accident was reported about 9:50 p.m. in the area of 260 Hornbine Road.
Initially the crash was reported to be on the Swansea part of Hornbine Road.
When Rehoboth police arrived, officers from the Swansea Police Department were already on scene tending to the driver, soon followed by Swansea firefighters and an ambulance from that town.
From an investigation, it was determined the vehicle was traveling north on Hornbine Road from Swansea into Rehoboth. Just after crossing the town line the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree, Casey said.
"The vehicle began to spin and turn on its roof when it collided with a second tree," Casey said.
