NORTH ATTLEBORO — A woman was seriously injured Friday morning when her car went off Interstate 295 and rolled over into trees. A small dog that was in the vehicle died.
The woman, in her early 20s, was trapped in the car for about 25 minutes before firefighters were able to cut open the roof off the vehicle, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
She was wedged in the rear of the car and, after she was freed, she was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Coleman said.
Her injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening. However, the dog in the vehicle perished, he said.
The crash occurred about 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-295, about a mile from Route 1.
Before firefighters cut the roof off the vehicle to get at the woman, who was not identified, they had to use struts to stabilize the wreckage.
Attleboro firefighters responded to help local firefighters and the North Attleboro animal control officer also responded to the scene.
A state police spokesperson said the cause of the accident was under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.