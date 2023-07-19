REHOBOTH — A 29-year-old woman was stabbed in the ear Tuesday night and police were searching for a suspect.
Police received a 911 call shortly before 7:30 p.m. from a Smith Street home reporting that there was a female crying in the front yard who appeared to have been stabbed.
Upon arrival, police discovered the victim bleeding from a stab wound to her ear, Deputy Police Chief Brian Ramos said.
The woman told police she had been stabbed during a fight with another woman she knows, Ramos said.
The victim also told police that before being stabbed she was driving her vehicle with the suspect and two unidentified males.
While traveling north on Smith Street, a fight broke out between her and the female passenger, causing her to pull over. The fight continued outside of the vehicle, at which time the female passenger brandished a knife and stabbed the victim in the ear, Ramos said.
After the stabbing, the suspect and the two males ran north on Smith Street towards Attleboro, he said.
Rehoboth and Attleboro police checked the area but the suspect was not located, the deputy chief said.
The victim was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for her injuries, which were described as non-life-threatening.
The search for the suspect is ongoing and the incident remains under investigation by Rehoboth Police detectives.